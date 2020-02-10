Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $921.72 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,415 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Equinix worth $921,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. FBN Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $609.37. 121,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,559. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $385.91 and a one year high of $609.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

