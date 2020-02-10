Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of TransUnion worth $435,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

TRU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,320. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

