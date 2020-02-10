Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Autodesk worth $539,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.56. 799,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.