Private Ocean LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $667,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 6,755,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,918. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

