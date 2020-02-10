Private Ocean LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.61. 2,399,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

