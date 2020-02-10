Private Ocean LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

