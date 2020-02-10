Private Ocean LLC Has $36.42 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 8.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. 527,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,560. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1196 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

