Private Ocean LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Comments


