Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $43.82. 7,212,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

