Private Ocean LLC Purchases 250 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

