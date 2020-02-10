Proguard Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRD) Trading Up 14.5%

Proguard Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:PGRD) shares were up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Proguard Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRD)

Proguard Acquisition Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a business to business (B2B) reseller of general line office and business products for business, government, and educational customers. Its product line includes office products comprising general office supplies, business machines and computers, office furniture, and other business-related products.

