Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 152,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 326,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

