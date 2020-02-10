ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.81

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.81 and last traded at $142.56, with a volume of 38981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $2,107,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.