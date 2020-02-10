ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.29

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.29 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 476029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

