Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

PSEC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 1,126,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.75. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

