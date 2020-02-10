PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.
PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.
