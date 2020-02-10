Qbic Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $2,670.00 and $8.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

