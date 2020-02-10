Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Qorvo worth $45,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,114 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

