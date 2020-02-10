Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $83.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

