Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 9,229.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 85,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.