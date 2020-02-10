Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 457 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after buying an additional 854,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

USFD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.73. 11,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

