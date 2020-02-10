Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $159.03 and a one year high of $269.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.