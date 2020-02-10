Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.97. 5,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,810. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

