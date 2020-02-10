Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.