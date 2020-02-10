Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $12,129,000.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. 153,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

