QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. TIAA FSB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.