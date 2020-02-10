Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

