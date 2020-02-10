Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $454,000 Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.54. 75,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

