Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $501,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

