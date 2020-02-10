Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

