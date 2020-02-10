Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 325 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $102.36. 1,071,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

