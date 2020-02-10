Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $449,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 102,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.46. 23,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

