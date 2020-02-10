Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $187.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

