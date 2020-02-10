QV Equities (ASX:QVE) Trading Up 0.5%

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 206,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.04 ($0.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of $287.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.02.

About QV Equities (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

