Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, 94,328 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 187,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

