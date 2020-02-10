Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.6-93.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.22 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.38. 649,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.