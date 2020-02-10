Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.6-93.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.22 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.
RPD traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.38. 649,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $66.01.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.