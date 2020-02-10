Raymond James Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.