Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises approximately 25.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.87% of Raymond James worth $108,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $441,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.