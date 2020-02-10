Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

2/6/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/28/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/23/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/19/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

12/18/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/17/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZN traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,710 ($101.42). 968,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,673.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,309.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.