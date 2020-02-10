Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Sunday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

LON RB traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,478 ($85.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,155. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

