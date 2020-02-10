ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $82,825.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.01289035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048425 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00213915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002329 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004862 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

