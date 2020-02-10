REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $57.04.

