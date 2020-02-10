REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.80. 893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

