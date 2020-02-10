REDW Wealth LLC Sells 6,382 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,654. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

