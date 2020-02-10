Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $213,275,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $98,557,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $13.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.35. 80,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.36 and a 200 day moving average of $287.25. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

