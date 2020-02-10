Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.42.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.21. 939,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average of $327.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

