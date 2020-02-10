Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 86,070 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 533.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,070 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. 19,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

