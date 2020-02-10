Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 160,046 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NLOK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

