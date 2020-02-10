Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth $212,887,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

NYSE:AGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.75. The company had a trading volume of 221,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

