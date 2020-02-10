Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

